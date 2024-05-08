Advertisement

Courtney Walsh, the West Indies pace legend, expressed his lack of surprise regarding India's decision to include four spinners in their T20 World Cup 2024 squad, citing that it aligns well with the team's strengths. The Indian selectors announced Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja as part of the 15-man squad for the upcoming tournament scheduled to commence on June 2 in the USA and West Indies.

"It seems to be their strength," Walsh remarked to PTI at the launch of the Big Cricket League, indicating his understanding of India's strategic choice.

Courtney Walsh noted that even the West Indies, a team known for its pace attack, have opted for three spinners in their squad, recognizing the need to adapt to varying conditions. "It's going to be different conditions and everybody has to balance the team," he added.

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, had previously mentioned his preference for four spinners without specifying the rationale behind the decision. Possible factors could include the slow and sluggish wickets expected in the West Indies or the unusually early starts to matches.

Courtney Walsh lauds India's pace battery

Walsh, regarded as one of the most admired cricketers, feels India have a quality pace-bowling unit to complement their spinners.

"India still have quality fast bowlers, most of the teams do, so it will be a very competitive tournament. The majority of the teams have good-quality fast bowlers and spinners.

"It's (the tournament) going to be dominated by the bat possibly. But it is difficult to predict who is going to win it, difficult to predict which bowler is going to be a standout. The teams that execute well will be successful." West Indies are co-hosting the tournament and former captain Walsh is optimistic about the two-time champions' chances at the T20 World Cup this summer.

"I'm expecting them to do very well. It's a nice balanced team and I am very optimistic that they'll play quality cricket. The group is not the easiest but once we reach the super sixes, there's a really good chance." The first bowler to reach 500 Test wickets graced the field from 1984 to 2001. During that period he took 519 scalps from 132 Tests.

Together with another legend, Curtly Ambrose, Walsh formed one of the great fast-bowling pairs.

The former West Indies pacer enjoyed a relatively injury-free career.

Asked what advice he'll give to Bumrah, Walsh said, "Stay fit have fun. The more you play the more experienced you get." "It's all about managing the injuries well. That will help him become fitter, stronger and better. You can only play if you are fit enough."

(With PTI inputs)