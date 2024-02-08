English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Cricket Australia congratulates Ellyse Perry on 300th international match

Celebrity all-arounder Ellyse Perry has reached her 300th international match, and Cricket Australia has honoured her and hailed her as an inspiration to the next generation.

Press Trust Of India
Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry | Image: BCCI
  • 2 min read
Cricket Australia (CA) has congratulated star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on her 300th international match and hailed her as a role model for the young generation.

The 33-year-old reached the significant milestone during the second T20I against India at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Perry had scored an unbeaten 34 as Australia claimed a six-wicket victory to level the series.

''Congratulations to Ellyse Perry on her 300th international appearance overnight,'' Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

''Ellyse is one of the finest allrounders the game has ever seen and is the most inspiring role model for young people aspiring to play sport.'' Perry, who made her international debut against New Zealand in July 2007 as a 16-year-old, has been part of six T20 World Cup wins, two ODI World Cups titles and a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

''She has been such an instrumental part of the Australian women's cricket team, which is one of the most successful teams in Australian sporting history.

''It is testament to Ellyse's professionalism and sustained performance at the elite level that she has just been nominated for ICC T20 cricketer of the year.

''We look forward to being able to watch Ellyse and the rest of the Australian team take on South Africa in a multi-format series which begins on January 27 in Canberra.'' No one has taken more wickets for Australia than Perry's 323 across all three formats, while her 6,585 runs place her second overall behind Meg Lanning.

She was the first player - male or female - to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 internationals, an accomplishment she also achieved in One-Day internationals.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

