Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Cricket world abuzz with praise for Dhruv Jurel's remarkable performance against England in Ranchi

The cricket community reverberates with acclaim for Dhruv Jurel's outstanding display against England in Ranchi, marking a sensational moment in the sport.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel walks back after India's innings | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In only his second Test match for India, Dhruv Jurel, a 23-year-old batsman, shown tremendous maturity by navigating his side through a difficult situation with ease. Jurel scored his first Test half-century in 149 deliveries, displaying a wide range of batting abilities. Initially cautious, he eventually adapted, playing each ball on its own merits before unleashing bold strokes when the occasion called for it.

When R Ashwin was removed with the score at 177, Jurel was at 10 runs, eventually scoring a magnificent 90. While falling short of a well-deserved century, his 130-run partnership with the tailenders helped India reduce their deficit to 46 runs. Jurel received a lot of praise on social media, with Jasprit Bumrah calling his performance 'top drawer'.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel's grit earns ENORMOUS praise from veteran Sunil Gavaskar

The cricket world reacts to Dhruv Jurel's incredible knock against England

Wasim Jaffer compared Jurel's jubilant tribute to the communal amazement aroused by his heroic innings. The Chennai Super Kings quipped, implying that certain 90s are preferable to centuries, especially given the match circumstances. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag praised Jurel's calmness under pressure. Notably, despite missing out on a century, Jurel's effort has kept India well in contention.

Jasprit Bumrah on Instagram

England, on the other hand, may be disappointed that they could not establish a larger advantage given their bowling performance, particularly on the second day. With the surface projected to deteriorate more, India must reduce England's total in the following sessions.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

17 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

17 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

17 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

18 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

18 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

18 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Santosh Sivan To Be Conferred With Pierre Angenieux Tribute At Cannes

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Set To Perform I'm Just Ken At Ceremony

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Players to watch-out in the Chelsea vs Liverpool

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo