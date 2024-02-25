Advertisement

In only his second Test match for India, Dhruv Jurel, a 23-year-old batsman, shown tremendous maturity by navigating his side through a difficult situation with ease. Jurel scored his first Test half-century in 149 deliveries, displaying a wide range of batting abilities. Initially cautious, he eventually adapted, playing each ball on its own merits before unleashing bold strokes when the occasion called for it.

When R Ashwin was removed with the score at 177, Jurel was at 10 runs, eventually scoring a magnificent 90. While falling short of a well-deserved century, his 130-run partnership with the tailenders helped India reduce their deficit to 46 runs. Jurel received a lot of praise on social media, with Jasprit Bumrah calling his performance 'top drawer'.

The cricket world reacts to Dhruv Jurel's incredible knock against England

Wasim Jaffer compared Jurel's jubilant tribute to the communal amazement aroused by his heroic innings. The Chennai Super Kings quipped, implying that certain 90s are preferable to centuries, especially given the match circumstances. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag praised Jurel's calmness under pressure. Notably, despite missing out on a century, Jurel's effort has kept India well in contention.

No media hype, no drama, just some outstanding skills and quietly showed great temparement in a very difficult situation.

Very Well done Dhruv Jurel. Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/XOtUYd8Je3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2024 Whole of India to Dhruv Jurel today 🫡 What an impressive performance both behind and in front of the wicket by Dhruv. The importance of this knock and the partnership with Kuldeep cannot over overstated. Top notch game awareness 👏🏽 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vyujRgRnkQ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 25, 2024 Some 90s are.. 👏🏽🫡



🇮🇳 3⃣0⃣7⃣#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1114Cjvw0t — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 25, 2024

England, on the other hand, may be disappointed that they could not establish a larger advantage given their bowling performance, particularly on the second day. With the surface projected to deteriorate more, India must reduce England's total in the following sessions.