Advertisement

In the highly anticipated opening match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings will commence their title defense against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 22, 2024. This clash not only marks the return of cricketing extravaganza but also sets the stage for the legendary showdown between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Both teams boast formidable squads, ensuring a thrilling start to the tournament at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read: Keshav Maharaj seeks Ram Lalla's blessings at Ayodhya

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: MS Dhoni

Vice Captain: Daryl Mitchell

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra

Advertisement

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Toss Update

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 07:30 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Weather Report

A comfortable 29°C is to be expected at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The weather prediction calls for grey skies, which could help speed bowlers on the evenly distributed ground. With a first-inning average of 149, teams must plan appropriately because the cloudy conditions may cause the pacers to wander around a little.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Last time MS left, it was shocking': Fleming's reaction to Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy AGAIN

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Pitch Update

Excellent spin bowlers have an edge at the MA Chidambaram Stadium due to its slow pace pitch. While it is favorable for spin bowling, there have been times before when substantial run-scoring potential has arisen, indicating a level playing field for batsmen and bowlers. To take full advantage of the pitch conditions, the winning team has often elected to bowl first over time.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mahesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement

We have arrived! Here are the stories on which the Kings Arena stands!🦁📹

Watch the first episode of All Things Yellove exclusively out now on our website! 🥳#WhistlePodu #AllThingsYellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL)

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Full Squad

CSK Squad for IPL 2024 Season: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

RCB Squad for IPL 2024 Season: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan