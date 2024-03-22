×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:43 IST

CSK vs RCB: The EPIC Chandrayaan 3 landing showcased in IPL 2024 Ceremony, fans mesmerised- WATCH

During the singing and dancing, a spectacle was created that showcased the memorable landing of the Chandrayaan-3. Watch the clip.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan 3 | Image:X.com
Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, the grand opening ceremony of the cash-rich league took place. During the spectacular ceremony, Bollywood A-listers Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff dazzled on their hit numbers. Then legendary artists like Sony Nigam, and A.R. Rahman took over the dais.

IPL 2024: Opening ceremony showcased the epic landing of Chandrayaan-3

During the singing and dancing, a spectacle was created that showcased the memorable landing of the Chandrayaan-3. 
 

Following the performances from some of the luminaries from Bollywood, it was time for the RCB and CSK captains to make it to the dais. Following the arrival of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the trophy was unveiled and with that, the IPL 2024 is officially open. The first match of the IPL 2024 season is between RCB and CSK.

CSK vs RCB: Head-to-Head record

RCB and CSK have squared off 31 times in the IPL, and Chennai have got the upper hand over RCB. The yellow franchise has won 21 of those encounters, whereas RCB has won 10 of those contests. So, with the start of the new season, will CSK be able to continue their dominance over Royal Challengers Bengaluru or RCB will come out with something spectacular on Friday? The match will take place at Chepauk, thus, CSK will enter prime favourites. It was 2008 when RCB last won a match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Hence, it is not going to be an easy feat for the RCB to achieve. However, with a change in name, the fortunes could change as well. It would be intriguing to see how the teams fare on the opening day of the IPL 2024 season.

 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:15 IST

