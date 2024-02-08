Advertisement

In a spectacle fit for a superstar, David Warner made a grand entrance to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) via helicopter for the crucial Sydney derby in the Big Bash League (BBL). The anticipation was palpable as fans eagerly awaited the explosive performance they had come to associate with the Australian cricket icon.

3 things you need to know

David Warner came directly from his brother's wedding to play the match

Warner arrived at the SCG in a helicopter with his wife Candice

Warner's game ended in a disappointment as he scored just 37 off 39 balls

David Warner's grand entry ends in disappointment

As the helicopter touched down at SCG, David Warner emerged with a confident smile, ready to play for the Sydney Thunder in their bid for BBL glory. Little did he know that his dramatic arrival would be overshadowed by a disappointing performance that would ultimately see his team bowing out of the tournament.

The Sydney derby promised to be a nail-biting clash, with the Sydney Thunder facing off against their crosstown rivals, the Sydney Sixers. Fans had flocked to the iconic SCG, hoping for a high-stakes encounter filled with big hits and memorable moments. Warner's entrance only heightened the excitement, but cricket, being the unpredictable game it is, had other plans.

Warner's innings began with a few trademark boundaries, as the crowd roared in approval. However, the jubilation was short-lived as the Sixers' bowlers tightened their grip on the match. Warner struggled to find his usual rhythm, facing 39 balls for a modest score of 37 runs. The pressure mounted, and with each dot ball, the Thunder's chances of advancing dwindled.

The turning point came when Warner mistimed a shot, sending the ball straight into the hands of a waiting fielder at deep midwicket. The Thunder lost the match by 19 runs and got knocked out of the Big Bash League 2024 season. Earlier, Sydney Sixers had scored 151/7 in 20 overs while batting first in the match.