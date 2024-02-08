Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

David Warner comes in a helicopter to score 37 off 39 balls and get his team knocked out of BBL

As the helicopter touched down at SCG, David Warner emerged with a confident smile, ready to play for the Sydney Thunder in their bid for BBL glory.

Vishal Tiwari
David Warner
David Warner | Image:X/SydneyThunder
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a spectacle fit for a superstar, David Warner made a grand entrance to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) via helicopter for the crucial Sydney derby in the Big Bash League (BBL). The anticipation was palpable as fans eagerly awaited the explosive performance they had come to associate with the Australian cricket icon.

3 things you need to know

  • David Warner came directly from his brother's wedding to play the match
  • Warner arrived at the SCG in a helicopter with his wife Candice
  • Warner's game ended in a disappointment as he scored just 37 off 39 balls

Also Read: 'Ishan hasn't contacted or told us anything': Major update on India star's unusual disappearance

Advertisement

David Warner's grand entry ends in disappointment

As the helicopter touched down at SCG, David Warner emerged with a confident smile, ready to play for the Sydney Thunder in their bid for BBL glory. Little did he know that his dramatic arrival would be overshadowed by a disappointing performance that would ultimately see his team bowing out of the tournament.

Advertisement

The Sydney derby promised to be a nail-biting clash, with the Sydney Thunder facing off against their crosstown rivals, the Sydney Sixers. Fans had flocked to the iconic SCG, hoping for a high-stakes encounter filled with big hits and memorable moments. Warner's entrance only heightened the excitement, but cricket, being the unpredictable game it is, had other plans.

Warner's innings began with a few trademark boundaries, as the crowd roared in approval. However, the jubilation was short-lived as the Sixers' bowlers tightened their grip on the match. Warner struggled to find his usual rhythm, facing 39 balls for a modest score of 37 runs. The pressure mounted, and with each dot ball, the Thunder's chances of advancing dwindled.

Advertisement

The turning point came when Warner mistimed a shot, sending the ball straight into the hands of a waiting fielder at deep midwicket. The Thunder lost the match by 19 runs and got knocked out of the Big Bash League 2024 season. Earlier, Sydney Sixers had scored 151/7 in 20 overs while batting first in the match. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement