Updated February 1st, 2024 at 18:02 IST

'Rohit shouldn't open for India': Ex-cricketer's 'out of the box' solution to bamboozle England

Captain Rohit Sharma opens the batting for India across all formats. In Tests, he comes out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal as his opening partner.

Vishal Tiwari
rohit sharma
rohit sharma | Image:@X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India and England are currently playing a five-match Test series against each other. England are surprisingly ahead in the contest thanks to their 28-run victory in the opening game in Hyderabad. The second Test match is scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam from February 2 onwards. 

3 things you need to know

  • England are presently 1-0 ahead in the five-match Test series
  • Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley helped England win the game
  • KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test

Also Read: 'Rohit completely switched off, Under Virat's captaincy..': Michael Vaughan's blunt verdict on India 

Deep Dasgupta wants India to think ‘out of the box’

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta suggested an unconventional approach, urging India to think 'out of the box' for the second Test against England. Dasgupta proposed a playing XI with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as the openers and Rohit Sharma at No. 4. Additionally, he recommended the inclusion of both Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar in the team to bolster the spin attack. 

In his lineup, Deep Dasgupta proposed that Rohit Sharma should bat at No. 4 to make way for Rajat Patidar, who plays at the No. 3 spot, currently occupied by Shubman Gill. Dasgupta picked Jasprit Bumrah as the sole pacer in the playing XI, leaving out Mohammed Siraj. 

"I want Rohit Sharma to bat at No. 4. It is slightly out of the box and I will go in with four spinners, which will have both Washington (Sundar) and Kuldeep (Yadav). I will play one less seamer," Deep Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

"Now let me quickly go through the playing XI. If I get Shubman (Gill) and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) to open, (Rajat) Patidar plays at No. 3 because that is where he plays. Rohit plays at No. 4 and Shreyas (Iyer) at No. 5," he added.

"You can keep a left-hander in Washington at No. 6 because it is important to have a left-hander, which we saw in the last match as well. So, Washington at No. 6," Dasgupta said.

"(Ravi) Ashwin at No. 7, Kona (Bharat) at No. 8, Axar (Patel) at No. 9, Kuldeep at No. 10, and (Jasprit) Bumrah at No. 11. So, Bumrah will be the only seamer," he added.
 

