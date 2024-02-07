Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Deepti Sharma rises to joint second among bowlers in T20I rankings

In the most recent ICC women's T20I bowling rankings, which were released on Tuesday, India's Deepti Sharma jumped one spot to tie for second, and teammate Renuka Singh also went up to tenth.

Press Trust Of India
Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma during a match against Australia | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's Deepti Sharma rose one place to joint second while team-mate Renuka Singh also moved up a spot to 10th in the latest ICC women's T20I bowling rankings issued on Tuesday.

Deepti's rise was largely due to South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba dropping three places from earlier second to fifth after one wicket from two games against Australia.

Advertisement

Similarly, Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal took the joint second spot with Deepti after moving up one place. England's Sarah Glenn was at fourth after rising a rung.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained a healthy lead at the top of the T20I rankings for bowlers.

Advertisement

There was no change within the top 10 of the latest T20I rankings for all-rounders with Deepti retaining the fourth spot.

Among batters, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained at fourth to be the highest ranked Indian while Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur were unchanged at 13th, 16th and 17th respectively.

Advertisement

Australia's Beth Mooney overtook compatriot Tahlia McGrath at the top of the T20I rankings for batters after a splendid innings against South Africa. Mooney has already scored two half centuries in the shortest format of the game in 2024, with her most impressive recent knock coming when she scored a brilliant 72 not out from just 57 deliveries in a Player of the Match performance against South Africa in Canberra.

McGrath is in second place following scores of 24 and 23 in the opening two games of Australia's T20I series against South Africa, while Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt remained on third and rose to a new career-high rating after her Player of the Match heroics in the second clash of the series.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For Every 100 Rs to Centre, Karnataka Gets Rs 13 In Return: Siddaramaiah

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Tata Steel completes amalgamation of 5 businesses

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Man Drive Bike With His Legs While Using Phone

    Info14 minutes ago

  4. What Uttarakhand UCC Bill Proposes on Live-In Relationships | Explained

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Vanga Reveals Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Text Him Post Animal Success

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement