Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in women's T20 World Cup
Defending champions Australia overcame a mighty scare to eventually beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after pacer Megan Schutt's probing spell set them up for a small winning target in their women's T20 World Cup campaign opener here Saturday.
Australia beat Sri Lanka | Image: X/ICC
