Published 19:43 IST, October 5th 2024

Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in women's T20 World Cup

Defending champions Australia overcame a mighty scare to eventually beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after pacer Megan Schutt's probing spell set them up for a small winning target in their women's T20 World Cup campaign opener here Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Australia beat Sri Lanka
Australia beat Sri Lanka | Image: X/ICC
