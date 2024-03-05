English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals updates: Match begins

In match No. 12 of WPL 2024, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will take on Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates of the DC vs MI match here. Get instant updates from the DC vs MI match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MI vs DC
MI vs DC | Image: WPL
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals updates: Match Begins
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals updates: Match about to begin
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals updates: Playing XI of teams
  • Listen to this article
7: 40 IST, March 5th 2024

DC gets a brisk start. Shafali Verma has started on her usual note. After 2 overs DC is 15/0.

7: 24 IST, March 5th 2024

Match is about to start, stay tuned for live updates.

Advertisement
7: 14 IST, March 5th 2024

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

7: 01 IST, March 5th 2024

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

Advertisement
6: 53 IST, March 5th 2024

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of DC vs MI WPL 2024 match on the Sports18 channel. Simultaneously, the match will live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.

6: 50 IST, March 5th 2024

The DC vs MI WPL 2024 match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Advertisement
6: 48 IST, March 5th 2024

Good evening folks, and welcome to yet another action-packed WPL contest. The second leg of the tournament will finally get underway tonight with the big contest between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. It will be the battle for the top position, thus, let's gear up for the scricket spectacle. 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

4 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

6 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

20 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Match begins

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Former India bowler with best figures in List A cricket retires

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Budding kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra to take centre stage

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Begins Today After Much Delay

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 To Release On This Date

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo