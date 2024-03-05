Updated March 5th, 2024 at 19:40 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals updates: Match begins
In match No. 12 of WPL 2024, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will take on Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates of the DC vs MI match here. Get instant updates from the DC vs MI match here at this blog.
- Sports
- 2 min read
7: 40 IST, March 5th 2024
DC gets a brisk start. Shafali Verma has started on her usual note. After 2 overs DC is 15/0.
7: 24 IST, March 5th 2024
Match is about to start, stay tuned for live updates.
7: 14 IST, March 5th 2024
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav
7: 01 IST, March 5th 2024
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
6: 53 IST, March 5th 2024
Fans in India can catch the live telecast of DC vs MI WPL 2024 match on the Sports18 channel. Simultaneously, the match will live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.
6: 50 IST, March 5th 2024
The DC vs MI WPL 2024 match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM IST onwards.
6: 48 IST, March 5th 2024
Good evening folks, and welcome to yet another action-packed WPL contest. The second leg of the tournament will finally get underway tonight with the big contest between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. It will be the battle for the top position, thus, let's gear up for the scricket spectacle.
