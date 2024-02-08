Advertisement

In advance of the much-awaited Test series between India and England on the subcontinent, Dinesh Karthik will be joining Graeme Swann and Ian Bell as a notable trio of coaches for the England Lions' next trip to India. During their visit, the England Lions will play three four-day matches against India A from January 12 to February 4.

3 things you need to know

Dinesh Karthik will assist England Lions in their upcoming Tests

India A vs England Lions will play 3 Test matches

January 12 will commence the first match

Dinesh Karthik will join the England Lions as ‌batting consultant

The team for these three four-day matches has been assembled from a group of bright young players, two of which are scheduled to take place during the senior teams' Test series. The 5-Test series between India and England is slated to begin on January 25 and end on March 11. The squad will also play a warm-up game, and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host all of the matches.

Josh Bohannom, a player from Lancashire, will lead the England Lions under the direction of Neil Killeen, the England Men's Elite Pace Bowling Coach.

Dinesh Karthik will provide his experience as a batting consultant to the England Lions for a period of nine days, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). For the home series, India A's captain will be Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Dinesh Karthik, a successful wicketkeeper-batsman for India, is a notable addition to the coaching staff. He will be included in the team for nine days at the start of the tour. Graeme Swann and Ian Bell, two former England internationals, will also be a tremendous asset to the coaching squad with their thoughts and experience of playing in India. They will work with Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson, England's full-time coaches, according to a statement released by the ECB on Wednesday, January 10.

The England Men's Performance Director, Mo Bobat, said he was grateful that Dinesh Karthik was available to help young England players grow by imparting important specific knowledge. The presence of the wicketkeeper-batsman is thought to be a great help in guiding and enlightening the team's young players.Mo Bobat said:

“And it’s fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test. I’m sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India,"

India A vs England Lions: Squad

India A

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep

England Lions

Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Josh Bohannon (c), Keaton Jennings, James Coles, Kasey Aldridge, Oliver Price, Thomas Lawes, James Rew (wk), Ollie Robinson (wk), Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Jack Carson, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Potts

England Lions coaching team

Neil Killeen - Head Coach

Richard Dawson - Assistant Coach (10th - 19th January)

Carl Hopkinson - Assistant Coach

Ian Bell - Batting Consultant (From 18 January)

Dinesh Karthik - Batting Consultant (10th - 18th January)

Graeme Swann - Mentor

India A vs England Lions: Schedule