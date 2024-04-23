Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's rising pace star, has found himself at the center of a social media storm after making a bold comparison between his teammate Muhammad Rizwan and cricket legend Sir Don Bradman. Afridi lauded Rizwan as "the Bradman of T20 cricket" in a heartfelt tribute celebrating Rizwan's achievement of scoring 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

"Cheers to Muhammad Rizwan - the Bradman of T20 cricket and Pakistan's SuperMan for hitting 3,000 T20I runs! Your impact has transformed the game and silenced the skeptics. Keep soaring, champion! You're an inspiration to many," Afridi wrote, showcasing his admiration for Rizwan's remarkable feat.

To mark the occasion, Shaheen Afridi even organized a small cake-cutting ceremony for Muhammad Rizwan, which was attended by Pakistan players and support staff. While Afridi's gesture was intended as a tribute to Rizwan's achievements, it was quickly met with ridicule and criticism on social media platforms.

Netizens troll Shaheen Afridi

"The Bradman of T20 cricket. Is this a sarcastic post, or do you really mean it?" questioned one user, highlighting the audacity of comparing Rizwan to the iconic Australian batsman known for his unparalleled Test cricket records.

"Bradman??? Have some shame. NZ school kids made a so-called Eagle look like a Crow," another user commented, expressing disbelief and derision at Afridi's comparison.

The backlash comes at a time when Pakistan cricket is facing scrutiny following their recent defeat in the third T20I match against New Zealand. Despite the Kiwis missing several senior players due to their commitments in the IPL 2024 season, Pakistan suffered a 7-wicket loss, raising questions about their performance and strategy.

Shaheen Afridi's comparison between Muhammad Rizwan and Bradman has further exacerbated the situation, with many cricket enthusiasts and experts criticizing the young pace bowler for his exaggerated praise. While Rizwan's achievements in T20 cricket are commendable, comparing him to Bradman, a figure revered for his exceptional Test cricket records, is seen as an overstatement and lacking in context.