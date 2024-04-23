Advertisement

With the T20 World Cup approaching following the IPL 2024 season, the West Indies have their best opportunity to atone for their 2023 ODI World Cup absence. Since the match will be a limited-over extravaganza, the Windies would want to start the competition with their best-kept arsenal, therefore they will need young players who can score huge runs. However, a few seasoned cricket players have been displaying their abilities while in India. Sunil Narine, for the Windies, has been hitting for KKR and improving the squad as an opener. His abilities have sparked a lot of discussion and suggested that he might march back for the T20 CWC.

Also Read: 'Just play without fear': Sourav Ganguly sends CLEAR MESSAGE to India wicket-keeper ahead of T20 WC

Advertisement

Sunil Narine 'makes peace', offers his ultimatum for upcoming T20 World Cup in US & WI

Sunil Narine has been firing through all the guns as he emerges as a specialist opener in the IPL 2024 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The all-rounder has been showcasing an impeccable display with the bat and the ball, and his form had Windies T20I skipper Rovman Powell delighted, who wanted him to return for the tournament. The Trinidadian cricket player has bid adieu to international cricket, but his IPL 2024 display has everyone thinking about whether he will be back for the crucial T20 World Cup. Narine has finally offered his verdict upon his retirement status, saying that he has been delighted to see the requests pouring in to come out of retirement for the World Cup. But the star-KKR cricketer revealed that he has made peace with his decision and will support the national team from home.

Advertisement

“I hope this message finds you all well and in good health. I am truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies. Guys who have worked hard over the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title. I wish you all the best," said Narine.

Also Read: 'Jaiswal DOESN'T FEAR Bumrah': Yashasvi SMASHES Jasprit for STRATOSPHERIC six - WATCH

Advertisement

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir offered Sunil Narine a promotion to start as the opening batsman for the KKR team in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Narine also indicated that his views might change, but his declaration will confirm that he won't be participating in any foreign activities.