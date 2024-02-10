Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

'Don’t try to command respect, earn it': MS Dhoni's secrets of being a successful leader REVEALED!

The former captain of India, MS Dhoni, said on Friday that the core component of leadership is gaining the respect and loyalty of one's colleagues via actions.

Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming
MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
MS Dhoni's leadership skills and man-management abilities constitute a component of cricket's urban mythology, and the former India captain stated on Friday that earning the respect and allegiance of his teammates by deeds was the fundamental element of leadership. Under Dhoni, the Indian Cricket Team won two World Cups and a Champions Trophy, as well as advancing to the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings for the first time in its history.

MS Dhoni reveals insights on being a great captain 

“Loyalty has a lot to do with the respect factor. When you talk about the dressing room, unless the support staff or players respect you, it is difficult to get that loyalty.

"It is actually about what you are doing and not about what you are speaking. You may not actually speak anything but your conduct can earn that respect,” said Dhoni in a function organised by Single.ID, a first-of-its-kind cross-reward programme identifier.

“I always felt that earning respect (as a leader) is important as it does not come with the chair or rank. It comes with your conduct. People are insecure at times. Sometimes, even if the team believes in you, you are actually the first person who will not believe in you.

"To sum it up, don’t try to command respect but earn it, as it is very organic. Once you have that loyalty then the performance too will follow,” he said.

However, Dhoni stated that the first stage is to learn about each player in the dressing room, including their strengths and shortcomings.

He went on to suggest that after that is done, you may begin working on a player's weakness without telling him it is a problem. It helps a player maintain confidence and avoid self-doubt. They want to see how things function, and it is the captain's or coach's responsibility to determine what works best for whom.

With PTI Inputs

Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

