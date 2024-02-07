Advertisement

India and Afghanistan played in the third T20I match on Wednesday, and it was an exciting battle. India amassed a massive 212/4 total, with Rohit Sharma leading the way with an astonishing 121* runs off 69 balls. Afghanistan also responded, reaching 212/6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50 off 32) and Gulbadin Naib (55* off 23) contributed significantly. After a stalemate in the match, there were two Super Over, which India won by 10 runs to complete a 3-0 T20 series sweep. Outstanding efforts by Shivam Dube, who won Player of the Series, and Rohit Sharma, who won Player of the Match, contributed to this incredible triumph.

3 things you need to know

India beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series

Rohit Sharma was named ‌Player of the Match in the 3rd T20I

Shivam Dube was named the Player of the Series

Rohit Sharma made a huge statement regarding the T20 World Cup selection

The Indian cricket team's captain, Rohit Sharma, gave some insight into the difficulties of choosing the squad for the next 2024 T20 World Cup, highlighting how hard it is to please every player. In the second Super Over, India defeated Afghanistan in an exciting match held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India had a difficult test in Bengaluru against Afghanistan, and Rohit Sharma was the game's most impressive player. He demonstrated his remarkable batting abilities by scoring an unprecedented fifth T20I century with a brilliant performance. India won both Super Overs thanks in large part to Rohit, who also helped his team secure a convincing 3-0 victory against Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series.

After their most recent triumph, Rohit Sharma talked with Jio Cinema about the selection process for the T20 World Cup team. He emphasised the joint endeavour of himself and head coach Rahul Dravid to provide openness and lucidity among the team over concerns of selection. India's T20 World Cup campaign is slated to begin on June 5 against Ireland, with the tournament taking place in the USA and the West Indies in 2024.Rohit Sharma said:

“We have not finalised the 15-member squad but there are 8-10 players in our minds. So we will make our combinations according to the conditions. In the West Indies, the conditions are slow, so we'll have to pick our team accordingly. As far as Rahul Dravid and I are concerned, we've tried to maintain clarity. We try to tell them why they've been selected or not been selected even after putting in performances,”

Rohit Sharma said he can’t keep everyone happy

Continuing the discussion, Rohit underlined that he has learned the difficulty of winning over everyone from his experience as captain, highlighting his dedication to the team's goals while choosing players. In terms of the 2024 T20 World Cup, India is grouped with Ireland, Pakistan, the United States, and Canada. The star skipper added:

“You can't keep everyone happy, that is what I've learnt in my time as captain. You can keep 15 players happy. Then also, only 11 are happy. The four players sitting on the bench also ask why they're not playing. I've learnt that you can't keep everyone happy, and the focus should be on the team's goal,”

However, the T20 World Cup is ‌still over 5 months away, and Rohit Sharma and his squad will be looking forward to the upcoming 5-match Test series against England at home. The first Test will start on January 25, 2024 in Hyderabad.