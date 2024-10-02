sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:58 IST, October 2nd 2024

Dwindling black soil resources force UPCA to look beyond Unnao

For years, the UPCA has procured black soil from Unnao to prepare pitches at the Green Park Stadium but the natural resource is vanishing fast in that city, leaving the state cricket association worried.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma
India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts while fields on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • 3 min read
