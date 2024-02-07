Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

VIRAL | Internet goes into meltdown as Somalia Pirates arrested by Indian Navy wears RCB jersey

INS Sumitra conducted a mission to save a fishing vessel and its 19 Pakistani crewmen from the hands of 11 Somali pirates, one of the rogues wore an RCB jersey.

Pavitra Shome
Somalia Pirates
Somalia Pirates held by the Navy Commandos and INS Sumitra after a rescue operation | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian Navy Warship INS Sumitra recently confronted a fishing vessel that was taken hostage by pirates in the east of the Somalian coast. Navy commandos came into action to apprehend the pirates, who were eventually nabbed on Tuesday. It's interesting to note that one of the 11 pirates that the Indian Navy detained from a fishing vessel that had been hijacked was spotted sporting a jersey of the popular IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

3 things you need to know

  • INS Sumitra and the Indian Navy recently nabbed Somalian Pirates
  • The pirates had hijacked a fishing vessel
  • One of the arrested individuals donned an RCB jersey

Also Read: When AB de Villiers confronted Virat Kohli and said 'That's Not On' over aggressive behaviour

Fascinating RCB link found at Indian Navy's latest rescue effort at Gulf of Somalia

After INS Sumitra confronted an Iranian fishing vessel that fell prey to the pirates, the Navy Commandoes went into action to nab the ones responsible for the hijack. A thorough operation was launched. Nineteen Pakistani fishermen were rescued effectively during the rescue effort.

A widely shared photo on social media shows the apprehended pirates kneeling and wearing handcuffs, with armed police officers stationed behind them. Notably, one of the eleven Somali pirates who were captured appeared to be flaunting an IPL team, namely the Royal Challengers Bangalore's jersey.

Fans were quick to notice the arrested pirate wearing the jersey and shared their reaction on X.

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli and I drank till 3 am in the morning': SA legend reveals never-heard-before incident

The INS Sumitra has been on a mission to conduct rescue operations for the hijacked ships and vessels. In their previous mission, they were successful in helping out 17 crew members of an Iranian-flagged vessel. 

INS Sumitra has been actively engaged in naval security and anti-piracy missions throughout the Gulf of Aden and east of Somalia.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

