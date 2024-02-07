Somalia Pirates held by the Navy Commandos and INS Sumitra after a rescue operation | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Indian Navy Warship INS Sumitra recently confronted a fishing vessel that was taken hostage by pirates in the east of the Somalian coast. Navy commandos came into action to apprehend the pirates, who were eventually nabbed on Tuesday. It's interesting to note that one of the 11 pirates that the Indian Navy detained from a fishing vessel that had been hijacked was spotted sporting a jersey of the popular IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

INS Sumitra and the Indian Navy recently nabbed Somalian Pirates

The pirates had hijacked a fishing vessel

One of the arrested individuals donned an RCB jersey

Also Read: When AB de Villiers confronted Virat Kohli and said 'That's Not On' over aggressive behaviour

Advertisement

Fascinating RCB link found at Indian Navy's latest rescue effort at Gulf of Somalia

After INS Sumitra confronted an Iranian fishing vessel that fell prey to the pirates, the Navy Commandoes went into action to nab the ones responsible for the hijack. A thorough operation was launched. Nineteen Pakistani fishermen were rescued effectively during the rescue effort.

Advertisement

A widely shared photo on social media shows the apprehended pirates kneeling and wearing handcuffs, with armed police officers stationed behind them. Notably, one of the eleven Somali pirates who were captured appeared to be flaunting an IPL team, namely the Royal Challengers Bangalore's jersey.

Fans were quick to notice the arrested pirate wearing the jersey and shared their reaction on X.

Advertisement

One of the Somali Pirates captured by Indian Marcos is RCB fan 🤣🤣🤣

HaRCB for a reason pic.twitter.com/5vaFuWosOp — Deepanshu 🇮🇳 (@Deepanshu5777) January 30, 2024

Even pirates are RCB fans 😂 king 👑 domination 💥 pic.twitter.com/VXoX8it3if — White knight 🦇 (@santhoshtiger14) January 30, 2024

Even the Somalis pirates are RCB fans. https://t.co/jbXv9F3nOt pic.twitter.com/VS6DUKWgtV — purple Indie (@DarwinTshirt) January 30, 2024

How did this pirate even get RCB jersey wtf😭 pic.twitter.com/ucABWRRw7m — Ayush (@CovertCat77) January 30, 2024

Even Somali pirates love RCB.



When you're big, you're big. https://t.co/iSdh893l2t — Balls 𝕏 Braincells 🇻🇨⚔️ (@AkraBazzi) January 30, 2024

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli and I drank till 3 am in the morning': SA legend reveals never-heard-before incident

Advertisement

The INS Sumitra has been on a mission to conduct rescue operations for the hijacked ships and vessels. In their previous mission, they were successful in helping out 17 crew members of an Iranian-flagged vessel.

INS Sumitra has been actively engaged in naval security and anti-piracy missions throughout the Gulf of Aden and east of Somalia.