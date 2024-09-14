Published 18:36 IST, September 14th 2024

Easwaran stands firm for India B even as Anshul Kamboj's five-for wreaks havoc

India B opener Abhimanyu Easwaran continued to bat confidently as he scored a defiant century to guide his team to 309 for 7 against India C, which still looked in control to enforce a follow-on in their Duleep Trophy match here on Saturday.