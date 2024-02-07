Advertisement

India is currently celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking a significant day in history. The consecration ceremony has attracted global attention, and prominent figures from various fields have been invited to partake in the momentous occasion. Notably, renowned athletes and cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir have reportedly received invitations to attend the event. Among them, Venkatesh Prasad is also making the most of the blissful day in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to partake in the festivities.

3 things you need to know

India celebrates one of the biggest days in its history

Ram Mandir is being inaugurated today, January 22, 2024

Venkatesh Prasad is also present in Ayodhya on the historic day

Also Read: PT Usha visits Sarayu River ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Advertisement

Venkatesh Prasad didn't miss the occasion to inaugurate Ram Mandir

In Ayodhya, Venkatesh Prasad, the former fast bowler for India, is taking part in the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual. He now joins an esteemed group of former celebrities and cricket players who have been invited to this momentous occasion in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Through the social networking site 'X,' Prasad uploaded a video of himself in Ayodhya set to the echoing cries of 'Jai Shree Ram.' The caption accompanying Prasad's video emphasizes the fervor with which he utters, sings, and roars the powerful mantra, “Jai Shree Ram.”

Say it , Sing it , Roar it

Jai Shree Ram 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jY75bVyQT2 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024 Ek hi Naara Ek hi Naam

Jai Shree Ram Hai Shree Ram



Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki jai pic.twitter.com/WFadi7aBzO — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024 Ram Ram Ram Ram Ram pic.twitter.com/qcRzmHk9Bk — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024

Also Read: Virat Kohli's convoy spotted in Ayodhya ahead of D-Day - WATCH

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, took place today, four years after the landmark Supreme Court decision. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, the newborn Lord Ram statue, is the highlight of this big celebration, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing the rites.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the historic occasion, observing Ram Lalla's ceremonial enthronement in the sanctum-sanctorum of the magnificent temple in Ayodhya. The event has attracted luminaries such as politicians, businesspeople, and movie stars.

The Ram temple, built in the ancient Nagara style, is an architectural masterpiece that measures 380 feet in length, 250 feet in breadth, and towers 161 feet tall. The design, created by architects Chandrakant Sompura and his son Ashish, has elaborate features. The vast temple complex covers 70 acres, with the main portion comprising 2.7 acres and a built-up space of around 57,000 square feet.