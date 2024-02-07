Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Emotional welcome for Team India in Vizag as fans gear up for 2nd Test against England

After a hard-fought battle in Hyderabad against the three lions, Rohit Sharma and squad will aim to bounce back in Vizag starting on Feburary 2, 2024.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Team India
Team India | Image:X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In the first Test match between England and India, England emerged victorious by 28 runs. Ollie Pope was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, scoring 1 run in the first innings and an impressive 196 runs in the second innings. Ben Stokes contributed significantly with 70 runs in 88 balls. India's Ravindra Jadeja showcased impressive form, scoring 87 runs in 180 balls. England's effective bowling, led by Tom Hartley with 7 wickets for 62 runs, played a crucial role in their triumph. As the teams eye to prepare for the 2nd Test in Vizag starting on Friday, February 2, 2024, both sides will likely analyze strategies to bounce back or consolidate their position.

3 things you need to know 

  • England beat India in the first Test by 28 runs 
  • England leads the 5-match Test series by 1-0 
  • KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the first test 

Indian Cricket Team touches down in Vizag for the 2nd Test

Vizag welcomed the Indian cricket team with open arms as they arrived ahead of the forthcoming second Test against England, which begins on February 2nd. India is aiming to recover from a close 28-run setback in the series opener in Hyderabad.

The first Test was undoubtedly focused on rookie Tom Hartley, who shown exceptional skill by taking seven wickets in the vital second innings. His outstanding effort, combined with Ollie Pope's outstanding near-double-century, was critical in setting a lofty objective for the Indian team. Pope's 196-run knock deservedly won him the title of Man of the Match. Despite a brave effort by India's lower order, England's unrelenting bowling assault eventually achieved a spectacular victory, paving the way for the remainder of the five-match series.

A video released by the BCCI provided a glimpse inside the Indian team's trip as they left Hyderabad and arrived in Vizag on January 30. Crowds of excited fans gathered to see their favourite cricket heroes, and they greeted the players cordially at the airport. Chants of 'Rohit, Rohit' resounded at the team hotel entrance as excitement and fervour around India's preparations for the impending confrontation grew.

India’s updated roster for the 2nd Test against England 

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

The Indian squad had difficulties in their preparation for the second Test, even though they were welcomed with open arms in Vizag. Regretfully, injuries sustained by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja during the Hyderabad Test have eliminated them from consideration for the forthcoming game.

Rahul's soreness in his right quadriceps and Jadeja's hamstring issue caused them to leave the team. As a result, the team management moved quickly to add Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar to the roster in preparation for the pivotal match.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:48 IST

