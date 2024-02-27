Advertisement

In a post-match reflection that resonates with humility and respect, Ben Stokes, the seasoned all-rounder from the England cricket team, offered glowing commendations for India's spin trio following their pivotal roles in India's victory in the fourth Test match in Ranchi. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja orchestrated a compelling performance that propelled India to a 3-1 series triumph, clinching the fourth Test by 5 wickets.

Ben Stokes showers praise on Indian spinners

The admiration from Ben Stokes underscores the magnitude of the Indian spinners' impact on the series-deciding match. Ashwin's mastery with the ball saw him clinch a five-wicket haul during England's second innings, dismantling the opposition's batting order with surgical precision. Meanwhile, Kuldeep's craftiness on the pitch earned him four crucial wickets, effectively containing England to a modest total of 145 runs.

Reflecting on the match-defining contributions of India's spin maestros, Ben Stokes conceded, "Their skill was better than ours."

"Looking back at when we had our chance to bat yesterday, cricket is always skill against skill. Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep and the conditions we found ourselves in against them was very, very challenging.

"When India have a sniff in conditions like that, any team is going to find it hard to not only keep the scoreboard ticking but rotate the strike. You've got to give them a lot of credit for the way in which they bowled in very favourable conditions. On this occasion, their skill was better than ours yesterday.

"When you've got three world-class spinners operating in conditions like that, you know you're going to be up against it. That period yesterday after lunch was the game.

"Nothing is impossible, I wouldn't say that. But it was nigh on impossible to operate how we wanted to," he added.

With India's spin trio relentlessly applying pressure on the English batsmen, the visiting team found themselves grappling with the formidable challenge posed by the turning track in Ranchi. Ashwin's guile, Kuldeep's variations, and Jadeja's relentless accuracy collectively created a daunting obstacle for England to overcome.

As India successfully chased down a target of 192 runs in the final innings, the significance of the spinners' contributions became abundantly clear. Their ability to exploit the conditions and outfox the opposition batsmen laid the foundation for India's triumph, clinching the series with a resounding statement of dominance.

(With PTI inputs)