England Cricket Use The Classic Spider-Man Meme To Compare Josh Tongue's Identical Wickets In First Innings Of Oval Test | WATCH

IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at a crucial juncture with the Oval Test being played out currently. England are currently 2-1 up in the series, and even a draw will help them seal it. As far as India are concerned, they need to win the last Test match of the series at all cost. England are currently ahead in the Oval Test as of now, but the match is far from over.

The Oval Test match presented itself with a green and lively wicket, enough for the bowlers to create trouble for the visiting batsmen. The English team is without the services of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, two proven match-winners, and an injury to Chris Woakes has made matters worse for them. England's hopes now rest on Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton to contain India.

England Compare Josh Tongue's Identical Wickets To Spider-Man Meme

England had their hopes pinned on Gus Atkinson and the skillset that he brings in with the ball in his hands, but it was Josh Tongue who left the Indian batters stunned. On the first day of the Oval Test, Tongue bowled 13 overs, conceded 47 runs, and ended up dismissing the likes of Sai Sudharsan (38 off 108 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 off 13 balls).

The interesting thing about these dismissals were the fact that they were identically similar. Josh Tongue bowled a similar kind of deliveries to both the left-handed batters which ended dismissing them in a similar fashion. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted an iconic Spider-Man meme to explain the nature of both the wickets taken by Josh Tongue.

England Likely To Be A Man Down In Oval

England's pace spearhead Chris Woakes has sustained a serious shoulder injury, and he might be down and out of the Oval Test match.