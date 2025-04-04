England Hit Hard with Olly Stone's Injury Before Test Summer, Doubts Persist on Pacer's Participation During India Test Tour

England Cricket suffered a massive setback after one of their premier fast bowlers has been ruled out of action. Nottinghamshire's Olly Stone will be out of action after it has been confirmed that he has sustained a right knee injury. The cricketer would now require surgery after undergoing medical scans, and England Cricket would miss out on his services for at least 14 weeks.

Olly Stone Suffers Injury On Right Knee, ECB TO Miss Out On Fast Bowler's Services

Olly Stone looked in considerable discomfort when he was in action for Nottinghamshire during their pre-season tour at Abu Dhabi. The England fast bowler requires extensive rehabilitation for his right knee, and he will be missing from England's summer of cricket.

"England and Nottinghamshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of all cricket for 14 weeks following scans and subsequent surgery this week, which confirmed a right knee injury. Stone experienced increasing discomfort during Nottinghamshire’s pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Further scans conducted this week revealed the need for surgery. He will now begin a period of rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire," a statement from the England Cricket Board read.

Will Olly Stone Remain Out Of Action During India's Test Tour In England

With Olly Stone being injured for almost three months, there is a huge possibility that he could miss out on the India tour of England. The Men in Blue will be visiting England for a five-match test tour. Given that Stone is targeting to regain full fitness by August 2025, his participation against Team India looks highly unlikely.

"Stone will miss the start of the English summer but is targeting a return to full fitness by August 2025," the statement further read.