Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

England cricket team arrives in Rajkot after 10-day break in Abu Dhabi, ready for 3rd Test

Following their loss in Visakhapatnam, England players utilized the 10-day break between games by relaxing and playing golf in Abu Dhabi.

Republic Sports Desk
England cricket team
England cricket team | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The England cricket team has returned to India for the remaining Test matches against India after a one-week break in Abu Dhabi. India and England are presently playing a five-match Test series. The contest is currently tied at 1-1 after two games. 

England team arrives in Rajkot for 3rd Test vs India

The England men's team led by Ben Stokes arrived in Rajkot, the venue for the third Test, on Monday evening. The third Test match is scheduled to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium from February 15 to 19. 

Following their loss in Visakhapatnam, the English players utilized the 10-day break between games by relaxing and playing golf in Abu Dhabi. Training for England will commence at SCA Stadium on Tuesday morning, while the Indian players will practice in the afternoon. 

Despite winning the opener by 28 runs, England struggled against Jasprit Bumrah's reverse swing and succumbed to India's disciplined bowling in the second innings of the second Test. India managed to win the second Test match by 106 runs. 

India will be missing their key players in the third Test as well. While KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have not yet recovered from injuries, Virat Kohli is slated to stay away due to family commitments. The BCCI has named Devdutt Padikkal as Rahul's replacement for the third Test. 

India’s updated Squad for the third Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

