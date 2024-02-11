Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:59 IST
England to miss out in key bowler, spinner Jack Leach ruled out of remaining three Tests vs India
The ECB has announced that due to a left knee injury, England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach will miss the final three Test matches against India.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ahead of the third Test match against India, England has suffered a jolt that could affect them big-time in their bowling line-up. The English team will travel to India after vacationing in Abu Dhabi for the Third Test match in Rajkot, Gujarat. But the visiting team will miss out on one of their top players who could be instrumental in their line-up.
Also Read: India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates
Advertisement
Left-arm spinner Jack Leach ruled out of the India Test tour, no replacement announced yet
Due to a left knee injury, England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach will miss the final three Test matches against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed with a media release on Sunday.
Advertisement
"He [Jack Leach] will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team has been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday (February 15).
"Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," stated the ECB in a media release.
Advertisement
However, no replacement will be called up for Leach, an indication that England will continue with the spin trio of Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Basheer for the rest of the tour. After the three regular spinners, Joe Root is the visitors' fourth spin alternative.
Also Read: That is the day my parents decided...': MS Dhoni's classic reply on choosing #7 as his jersey number
Advertisement
Leach had sustained the injury during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad and missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam as a result. The 32-year-old Leach has taken 126 wickets in 36 Tests, besides being a handy lower-order batter.
(With PTI Inputs)
Advertisement
Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:59 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
White House Responds to Trump's NATO remarkWorld18 minutes ago
Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | WatchVideos27 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.