Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

England to miss out in key bowler, spinner Jack Leach ruled out of remaining three Tests vs India

The ECB has announced that due to a left knee injury, England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach will miss the final three Test matches against India.

Republic Sports Desk
Jack Leach
England players celebrate after taking a wicket | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the third Test match against India, England has suffered a jolt that could affect them big-time in their bowling line-up. The English team will travel to India after vacationing in Abu Dhabi for the Third Test match in Rajkot, Gujarat. But the visiting team will miss out on one of their top players who could be instrumental in their line-up. 

Also Read: India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach ruled out of the India Test tour, no replacement announced yet

Due to a left knee injury, England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach will miss the final three Test matches against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed with a media release on Sunday.

"He [Jack Leach] will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team has been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday (February 15).

"Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," stated the ECB in a media release.

However, no replacement will be called up for Leach, an indication that England will continue with the spin trio of Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Basheer for the rest of the tour. After the three regular spinners, Joe Root is the visitors' fourth spin alternative.

Also Read: That is the day my parents decided...': MS Dhoni's classic reply on choosing #7 as his jersey number

Leach had sustained the injury during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad and missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam as a result. The 32-year-old Leach has taken 126 wickets in 36 Tests, besides being a handy lower-order batter.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

