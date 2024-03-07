×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Even Tendulkar is frustrated: Worst phase of cricket seen as Elvish Yadav bowls to Munawar - WATCH

In a concerning turn of events, frustration mounts as Elvish Yadav displays poor bowling at the ISPL inaugural event, frustrating Tendulkar.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sachin Tendulkar, Elvish Yadav
Sachin Tendulkar, Elvish Yadav | Image:X/screengrab
At Thane's Dadaji Kondadev Stadium, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 got underway in style, attracting a starry array of notables from various fields for its inaugural event. Prominent figures such as Sachin Tendulkar, Boman Irani, Surya, Ram Charan, and Akshay Kumar graced the event, generating a great deal of enthusiasm in the stadium and online.

Fans were excited to see these notable people engage with one other on the pitch since their participation gave the event a sense of distinction. Wearing the colours of his squad, stand-up comedian and "Big Boss 17" winner Munawar Faruqui displayed his passion for the game amid the festive mood. The winner of "Big Boss OTT 2," Elvish Yadav, further enhanced the star-studded event and increased fan expectation.

A fascinating event occurred when Elvish Yadav posted a photo of himself with the late Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter. The picture greatly enhanced the attraction of the occasion by combining modern entertainment with the pinnacle of cricket.

Elvish Yadav displayed his poor bowling skills as Sachin Tendulkar reacted

The cricket match saw an unexpected change of events when Elvish Yadav stepped on the ground to bowl against Munawar Faruqui. Despite the excitement, Elvish's poor bowling abilities were apparent. Even the famous Sachin Tendulkar, famed for his calm demeanor, could not hide his evident disappointment at the poor performance. This unexpected outcome emphasized a sombre reality and added fun to the exhibition match: the sport was at one of its lowest points. As the game progressed, the collective frustration reflected but Elvish acknowledged his poor bowling while smiling throughout the over.

The ISPL inauguration demonstrated the unifying force of sports, bringing together stars from diverse sectors and transcending barriers, beyond its gloss and glamour. The echoes of this star-studded start echoed back as the tournament got underway, laying the groundwork for thrilling cricket matchups and unforgettable moments to come in the days to come.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Whatsapp logo