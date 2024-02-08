Advertisement

In a thrilling first T20I match in Punjab, India secured a commanding victory, triumphing over Afghanistan by 6 wickets with 15 balls to spare. Player of the Match Shivam Dube's exceptional performance helped India chase down Afghanistan's total of 158/5 with his all-round contribution of 1/9 (2) and an unbeaten 60* (40). The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as India takes on Afghanistan in the second T20I match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday at 7:00 pm. With India leading the series 1-0, both teams will be eager to produce a spirited performance, promising another thrilling encounter.

3 things you need to know

India’s main focus will be the T20 World Cup in June in the USA and the West Indies

India last won the T20I World Cup in 2007

India will play its 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday

Aakash Chopra has made a huge statement about Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh might be the only left-hander in India's top six at the 2024 T20 World Cup, according to Aakash Chopra. Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, two left-handed batsman the Indian cricket team has experimented with in Twenty20 Internationals, were among the top six in the first Twenty20 International against Afghanistan on Thursday in Mohali.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Chopra voiced his thoughts, speculating that India would not select more than one left-hand player in the top six for the T20 World Cup this season. At the 5:15 point in the video, he said:

"I feel left-handers won't be there in the World Cup at all. When you select your top six batters, you will get at the most one left-hander. Only one, I am not kidding." "At this point in time, it seems like that left-hander will be Rinku. You might have one or two more left-handers in the squad. Despite the preparations we did for the last year or so to play left-handers, we won't be able to create a place for those left-handers."

A memorable Mohali outing for Shivam Dube 😎



FIFTY 🆙 for the left-hander and #TeamIndia are just 12 runs away from win 👌👌



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/BkCq71Zm6G#INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @IamShivamDube pic.twitter.com/VkBroq2hD4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2024

The ICC T20 World Cup will take place in June, and India is placed in the group with Pakistan, Canada, the USA, and Ireland. Team India will look to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought in 2024 after losing the ODI World Cup Final to Australia ‌last November.