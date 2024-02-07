English
'Since I’ve retired from India, my next goal was always to play against India': Ex-WC winning player

Team India will be competing in this year's T20 World Cup and will also see a familiar face who was a star of the Under 19 Indian team.

Pavitra Shome
India A
India A players in action against New Zealand A players | Image: BCCI
The ICC's next major tournament, the T20 World Cup 2024, will be hosted in the United States and the West Indies. This year's flagship T20 showcase will be co-hosted by two nations, with all eyes on the Indian cricket team. The Men in Blue will be determined to end their title drought after falling short in the ODI World Cup. It will be their best opportunity to make it happen. With the World Cup approaching soon, there is a chance that Team India will face one of their Under 19 stars in the tournament 

3 Things you need to know

Former India Under 19 captain may lead USA in T20 WC, ready to battle against India 

Ardent Indian cricket followers may vividly recall the name of Unmukt Chand. Once a rapidly rising player in the Indian Cricket Team, he led the U-19 team in the third World title win in the year 2012. However, a dip in his domestic performance did not allow him to move further and succeed in India. Now that he is living in the United States, Chand could make his debut in the International format for the US team. He also has a decent chance to lead the charge in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Unmukt opened up on facing top Indian cricketers in the T20 WC, saying that he always had the ambition of competing against his birth nation.

“Something which would be very strange (laughs), but I think since I’ve retired from India, my next goal was always to sort of play against India, and not in any bad blood but keen to test myself out against the best team in the world,” the Delhi-born Unmukt Chand said.

Unmukt Chand in action for India A against New Zealand A in 2013 | Imagfe: BCCI


Team USA is pitted against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and they will face each other on June 12th at the currently developing Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

