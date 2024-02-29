Advertisement

Mitchell Johnson has been a vocal critic lately over some of the current Australian Cricket team members. His previous tirade was over David Warner when he was on his farewell test tour with Australia when they hosted Pakistan. Fans thronged the stadiums to see Warner in red-ball action for the last time, but Johnson was critical of Warner for getting a herp's send-off as he was involved in the vile sandpaper gate. Now, Johnson goes after Steve Smith after his form in the limited-over format took an enormous dip.

Also Read: 'Firstly, you...': HawkEye founder shuts down England over igniting controversy in Joe Root DRS row

Advertisement

Mitchell Johnson unleashes over Steve Smith, questions batter's interest in national duty

Mitchell Johnson did not hold back over Steve Smith as the batter's performance took a steep dip whenever he was on national duty for Australia. The former Aussie pacer alleges that Smith is seemingly making use to appeal the teams of franchise cricket leagues to secure some lucrative deals before he steps down from Test Cricket.

Advertisement

In his column for Nightly, Johnson critiqued Steve Smith's interest in engaging with T20 league cricket and his interest in playing on it after the conclusion of his Test career. Johnson wondered if Smith intended to excel at international tournaments and in the World Cup to improve his prospects of landing attractive deals in T20 leagues around the world.

“I wonder if international T20 cricket is something he really wants to play. Of course, he will most likely play in a few different leagues around the world when his Test career is over and so maybe there is a dangling carrot in that he wants to perform at international level and at a World Cup to boost his chances of playing in leagues where he can earn himself big pay cheques,” Johnson wrote in his column.

Advertisement

“That (opening) gives him time to get himself in and his eye in and once that happens he can hit it all over the park. And with Australia’s explosive batting attack, that could be a good fit for Smith. But Australia need to see him score and do that job consistently before he could be considered for the World Cup,” the 42-year-old concluded.

Australia's Steve Smith in action at the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

Notably, while Steve Smith has shined in Test cricket and ODIs, the batter has significantly struggled when it comes to T20Is. He hasn't been very impressive in the limited-over format, and to achieve major deals, Smith needs to show up and show out in it.

Advertisement

Also Read: BCCI Central Contracts: Who is IN, who is OUT as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retain top spots

Despite recognizing that Smith may play in T20 leagues after his Test career, Johnson suggested that the number one slot might be the sole spot where the batter could be incorporated into Australia's playing XI. However, the squad expects him to score and do his job constantly before he is entitled to be chosen for the World Cup.