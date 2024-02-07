Advertisement

India and Afghanistan faced off in the third T20I encounter on Wednesday, and it was a thrilling duel. India built a magnificent 212/4 total, with Rohit Sharma taking the lead with an incredible 121* runs off 69 balls. Afghanistan also answered, totalling 212/6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50 off 32) and Gulbadin Naib (55* off 23) made major contributions. Following a tie in the match, the teams played two super overs as India won the second Super Over by 10 runs to secure a 3-0 T20 series sweep. The outstanding efforts of Shivam Dube, who earned Player of the Series, and Rohit Sharma, who won Player of the Match, led to this stunning victory.

3 things you need to know

India beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series

Rohit Sharma was named ‌Player of the Match in the 3rd T20I

Shivam Dube was named the Player of the Series

Also Read: Rahul Dravid's 'Ashwin-level' reaction to Rohit Sharma's 'Retired Out'

Advertisement

Understanding the Rules and Eligibility Criteria for Double Super Overs in cricket

Following a riveting conclusion to the third T20I match in Bengaluru, questions emerged regarding Rohit Sharma's role in the Super Overs that secured India's victory against Afghanistan. After an impressive 121-run innings, Rohit initially participated in the first Super Over, hitting two sixes and a single before seemingly retiring out, paving the way for Rinku Singh to make a strategic appearance. However, the match officials are yet to clarify whether Rohit's departure was a retirement out or a retirement hurt, which would allow him to bat once more. Subsequently, Rohit reentered the fray in the second Super Over, guiding India to clinch the win with a six and a four, an exceptional feat that cemented India's triumph in this unforgettable contest.

Advertisement

Regulations prevented Azmatullah Omarzai and Mukesh Kumar from bowling in the second Super Over. Fareed Ahmed had to take the fall for it, and he did, limiting India to 11 runs after giving up a six and a four. Captain Rohit Sharma's unconventional choice to use leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi proved crucial despite the low-scoring target, as Bishnoi's two wickets in three deliveries ensured India's historic victory.

As per the rule that states that the team batting second in the 20 allotted overs shall bat first in the Super Over, Afghanistan batting first in the second Super Over after matching India's 212/4 with 212/6. As per the regulation that forbids batting first or chasing in successive innings of Super Overs, India, who batted second in the main innings, played the first innings of the second Super Over.

Advertisement

Per the MCC laws, if a batsman is dismissed in the first Super Over, they are ineligible to bat in the second. However, if a listed batsman doesn't get the opportunity to bat or is retired hurt, they can still bat in the second Super Over. In the case of Rohit Sharma's participation in the second Super Over, there may have been confusion regarding his status as "retired out". If deemed as such, he shouldn't have batted, but his subsequent participation suggests an alternative perspective, potentially related to tactical considerations.

The following are the MCC's rules regarding batters retiring during an inning.

Advertisement

25.4.2 If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as 'Retired - not out'.

25.4.3 If a batterretires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as 'Retired - out'.

25.4.4 If after retiring a batter resumes his/her innings, subject to the requirements of 25.4.2 and 25.4.3, it shall be only at the fall of a wicket or the retirement of another batter.

What happens if the game is not decided in the first two super-overs?

In the event of a tie in Super Over, the match proceeds to the next Super Over, and this pattern might continue until a winner is declared. Notably, a Double Super Over has only occurred twice, the first time being in the IPL 2020 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings. While a triple Super Over is currently unheard of, the dynamic nature of cricket implies that it might happen in the future.