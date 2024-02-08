Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:04 IST
FAKE NEWS: Cricket Victoria CEO gives Pakistan journo a reality check over false news on Babar Azam
After a flop Australia tour, Babar Azam and his Pakistan team flew to New Zealand to take part in a bilateral five-match T20I series.
Fake news on social media has become a pervasive issue, spreading misinformation at an alarming rate. Amplified by the rapid sharing and viral nature of these platforms, false stories, and misleading content can easily reach a vast audience. The lack of fact-checking mechanisms and the tendency of users to trust information within their social circles contribute to the problem.
- False news regarding Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam is circulating on social media
- Babar recently stepped down as Pakistan captain after a poor ODI World Cup in India
- He is currently playing a five-match T20I series in New Zealand
Cricket Victoria CEO schools Pakistan journo for spreading fake news
After a flop Australia tour, Babar Azam and his Pakistan team flew to New Zealand to take part in a bilateral five-match T20I series, the first game of which was played on Friday. Although Babar Azam scored a half-century, his team lost the match by 46 runs to concede a 1-0 lead in the contest.
Meanwhile, fake news regarding Babar Azam has been circulating on social media for the past couple of days. Some journalists from Pakistan were falsely claiming that Cricket Victoria had approached Babar Azam and offered him to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Sheffield Shield.
However, Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins came out and cleared the air, confirming that Babar Azam hasn't been offered any contract from the state body and that the news being circulated on social media is fake. Pakistan journalist Arfa Feroz Zake is one of the few journos from Pakistan who fell for the fake news.
Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
