Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

FAKE NEWS: Cricket Victoria CEO gives Pakistan journo a reality check over false news on Babar Azam

After a flop Australia tour, Babar Azam and his Pakistan team flew to New Zealand to take part in a bilateral five-match T20I series.

Vishal Tiwari
Mohammad Nawaz
Babar Azam scolds Mohammad Nawaz | Image:ICC/Sky
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fake news on social media has become a pervasive issue, spreading misinformation at an alarming rate. Amplified by the rapid sharing and viral nature of these platforms, false stories, and misleading content can easily reach a vast audience. The lack of fact-checking mechanisms and the tendency of users to trust information within their social circles contribute to the problem. 

3 things you need to know

  • False news regarding Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam is circulating on social media
  • Babar recently stepped down as Pakistan captain after a poor ODI World Cup in India
  • He is currently playing a five-match T20I series in New Zealand

Also Read: 'Ishan hasn't contacted or told us anything': Major update on India star's unusual disappearance

Advertisement

Cricket Victoria CEO schools Pakistan journo for spreading fake news

After a flop Australia tour, Babar Azam and his Pakistan team flew to New Zealand to take part in a bilateral five-match T20I series, the first game of which was played on Friday. Although Babar Azam scored a half-century, his team lost the match by 46 runs to concede a 1-0 lead in the contest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fake news regarding Babar Azam has been circulating on social media for the past couple of days. Some journalists from Pakistan were falsely claiming that Cricket Victoria had approached Babar Azam and offered him to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Sheffield Shield. 

However, Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins came out and cleared the air, confirming that Babar Azam hasn't been offered any contract from the state body and that the news being circulated on social media is fake. Pakistan journalist Arfa Feroz Zake is one of the few journos from Pakistan who fell for the fake news.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement