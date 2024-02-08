Advertisement

3 things you need to know

False news regarding Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam is circulating on social media

Babar recently stepped down as Pakistan captain after a poor ODI World Cup in India

He is currently playing a five-match T20I series in New Zealand

Cricket Victoria CEO schools Pakistan journo for spreading fake news

After a flop Australia tour, Babar Azam and his Pakistan team flew to New Zealand to take part in a bilateral five-match T20I series, the first game of which was played on Friday. Although Babar Azam scored a half-century, his team lost the match by 46 runs to concede a 1-0 lead in the contest.

Meanwhile, fake news regarding Babar Azam has been circulating on social media for the past couple of days. Some journalists from Pakistan were falsely claiming that Cricket Victoria had approached Babar Azam and offered him to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Sheffield Shield.

However, Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins came out and cleared the air, confirming that Babar Azam hasn't been offered any contract from the state body and that the news being circulated on social media is fake. Pakistan journalist Arfa Feroz Zake is one of the few journos from Pakistan who fell for the fake news.

