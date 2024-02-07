Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

'During the accident, I was aware...': Rishabh Pant opens up on details of his deadly car crash

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant talked about the terrible vehicle accident that has prevented him from playing cricket for the past year.

Pavitra Shome
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant in the nets (left) and the wreckage of Rishabh Pant's Mercedes after the accident (right) | Image: PTI
The entire cricket fandom shook after the news of Rishabh Pant's accident came out. Pant, 26, sustained two cuts to his forehead and a torn ligament in his right knee as a result of the incident. Since then, he has not been in competitive action. For the first time, Pant spoke publicly about the potentially fatal accident that happened close to his birthplace, Roorkee. 

3 things you need to know

  • Rishabh Pant suffered with a a fatal accident in December 2022
  • Since then, Pant has been out of competitive action
  • The Team India keeper-batter  

Also Read: Deepti Sharma rises to joint second among bowlers in T20I rankings

Rishabh Pant gets candid over his car accident in 2022 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revealed that after his Mercedes caught fire after colliding with a road divider in the early hours of December 30, 2022, he almost thought he was going to die.

"First time in my life I felt like my time in this world is up. During the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious," Pant spoke out in an appearance at Star Sports' 'Believe' series.

"I was feeling that someone saved me. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover, he said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time," he added.

Rishabh Pant had surgery in Mumbai as a result of the injury, and he is anticipated to play again in the IPL.

Also Read: 'It will be 5-0 for England': Ex-ENG spinner fires off ominous warning for Rohit Sharma-led India

Rishabh Pant has been sharing timely updates regarding his progress on social media. There are chances that he may lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen with the franchise representatives in Dubai last year at the IPL 2024 Auction. Even though there isn't a verified claim yet, people are nevertheless excited to see Pant return to action.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

