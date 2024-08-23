Published 21:03 IST, August 23rd 2024
FIRST TIME IN CRICKET HISTORY: Craziest T20 Match Ever Takes Place in India at Maharaja Trophy
The craziest T20 match ever has taken place in India's domestic T20 tournament the Maharaja Trophy aka Karnataka Premier League.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal face off in craziest T20 game ever at Maharaja Trophy | Image: X/Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:03 IST, August 23rd 2024