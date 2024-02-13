English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

Five interesting facts about Harjas Singh who helped Australia win U19 World Cup

Harjas Singh, who was born in Sydney, scored 55 off 64 balls to help Australia lift their fourth U19 World Cup title.

Vishal Tiwari
Harjas Singh
Harjas Singh | Image:X
  • 2 min read
In the U19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, the Australian team secured a significant victory over India. Playing a pivotal role in this triumph was Harjas Singh, a cricketer of Indian descent representing Australia, whose contributions were instrumental in his team's commanding 79-run win in the championship match.

Harjas Singh scored 55 off 64 balls to help Australia lift their fourth U19 World Cup title. Australia posted a total of 253/7 in 50 overs. Their bowlers then restricted India to a score of 174 runs, winning by 79 runs.

Five Interesting Facts about Harjas Singh

Background: Harjas Singh was born on January 31, 2005, in Melbourne, Australia, to Indian parents, who migrated to Australia from Punjab.

Early Cricketing Journey: He started playing cricket at a young age and quickly showed promise as a medium-pace bowler and a middle-order left-hand batsman.

International Recognition: Singh gained international recognition when he was selected to represent Australia in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. 

Match-winning Performance: Singh showcased his skills against top young talents from around the world and proved to be a match-winner in the final of the U19 World Cup.

Wants to Play Top-tier for Australia: Singh is a fan of Australian batsman Usman Khawaja and wants to represent the country at the senior level like him.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

