In the U19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, the Australian team secured a significant victory over India. Playing a pivotal role in this triumph was Harjas Singh, a cricketer of Indian descent representing Australia, whose contributions were instrumental in his team's commanding 79-run win in the championship match.

Harjas Singh scored 55 off 64 balls to help Australia lift their fourth U19 World Cup title. Australia posted a total of 253/7 in 50 overs. Their bowlers then restricted India to a score of 174 runs, winning by 79 runs.

Five Interesting Facts about Harjas Singh

Background: Harjas Singh was born on January 31, 2005, in Melbourne, Australia, to Indian parents, who migrated to Australia from Punjab.

Early Cricketing Journey: He started playing cricket at a young age and quickly showed promise as a medium-pace bowler and a middle-order left-hand batsman.

International Recognition: Singh gained international recognition when he was selected to represent Australia in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024.

Match-winning Performance: Singh showcased his skills against top young talents from around the world and proved to be a match-winner in the final of the U19 World Cup.

Wants to Play Top-tier for Australia: Singh is a fan of Australian batsman Usman Khawaja and wants to represent the country at the senior level like him.