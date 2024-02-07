Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Foreigners, local coaches don't want to work with PCB due to its short-sightedness: Misbah ul Haq

Misbah, who served as head coach and chief selector for the Pakistan team from 2019 to 2021, stated that in Pakistan cricket, players and coaches were fired after one or two series or due to a change in the board's senior administration.

Press Trust Of India
PCB
PCB | Image:PTI
Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq feels that due to uncertainty in the PCB and its short-sightedness, foreigners and even local coaches don't want to work with the country's cricket board.

Misbah, who has worked as head coach and also chief selector of the Pakistan team between 2019 and 2021, lamented that in Pakistan cricket the players and coaches were sacked based on one or two series or because of a change in the top management of the board.

"If you look at the policies of the board leave alone foreign coaches I don’t think even our local coaches want to work with the PCB," he told the media in Karachi.

Misbah is coaching the Hyderabad franchise which has qualified for the ongoing Sindh Premier League in the city.

"Pakistan cricket should not be run in such a haphazard manner and we need to have long term plans for the team management, selectors and grooming of players. Unfortunately in Pakistan a change in the board leadership changes everything," he said.

Misbah said that how can players feel secure and establish themselves in the national team if they are not sure about what is happening in the board.

"I believe you can’t make a good team or groom quality players if proper time is not given for this process. We need to look at the systems of some other countries who are successful.” Misbah also saw no problem in having different captains for all three formats. "Why not I think you can pick the best captain’s as per the needs of the format." He also felt that in T20 cricket, Pakistan will always remain a big threat in the World Cup.

"Our players are also used to conditions in the West Indies so we should be among the front runners." The former skipper also called for rationalizing the policy of NOCs to allow players to play in foreign leagues.

"If a player is free for say two months why shouldn’t he be allowed to go and earn money in a league but yes giving permission to players before the World Cup was a big mistake.

"I say have a situation based policy for NOCs and foreign leagues." Misbah also made it clear that interest in Test cricket would never finish as it is the pinnacle of the sport.

"You can say the popularity of T20 cricket has affected ODI cricket but Test format will go on," he said.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:59 IST

