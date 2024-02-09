Advertisement

After two enthralling Tests, nothing is separating the teams of India and England. The scoreline stands at 1-1, and all focus is now diverted towards the 3rd Test, which is scheduled to take place in Rajkot from February 15, 2024. Ahead of the start of the 3rd Test, both teams would be looking to fill some loose ends.

IND vs ENG: Big Guns haven't fired till now

While Team India would be seeking to put on a better display with the bat, England also have the same prevalent problems. Aside from the exceptional performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ollie Pope, and the second innings here of Vizag Test, Shubman Gill, it has been a pretty ordinary batting display from both sides. Big names like Rohit Sharma and Joe Root have failed to contribute anything substantial till now, hence, the spotlight is on them to come up with something out of the ordinary in the 3rd Test.

Michael Vaughan wants Joe Root to not take the pressure of 'Bazball'

Putting head to the same, former England captain Michael Vaughan talked about the struggles of Joe Root in the series. According to Vaughan Root is finding it hard to bat as per the requirements of "Bazball." He also pressed on the stance that Joe Root does not have to acclimatize with Bazball as he has had a quite successful Test career without adopting the Stokes-McCullum formula.

“They are in fifth gear from ball one,” Vaughan wrote in the UK Telegraph.

“I don’t mind some of them playing like that because they are better for it. But Joe Root should forget it. He has 10,000 Test runs playing like Joe Root. He doesn’t need to be a Bazballer.

Vaughan urged the management to stood up and communicate to Joe Root to play like he wants to play.

“It is time for someone in the management to put an arm around Joe and say “please just be yourself”. I think it’s as simple as the fact that he is too wrapped up in Bazball, the whole ethos of excitement and entertainment."

