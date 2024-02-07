English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Former England Skipper shares a three-word statement after the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

A Former England skipper has shared a three-word statement after the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya Dham.

Pavitra Shome
Kevin Pietersen
Former England skipper on the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

This Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony was a historic occasion for Hindus worldwide as well as for India. It has taken about 500 years for Lord Ram to return to his birthplace of Ayodhya. A number of well-known athletes were there for the consecration, and some of them took to social media to share their happiness at finally seeing Ram Lalla in his rightful place. One of them was a former captain of England, who also expressed his thoughts after the grand ceremony to welcome Ram Lalla back in Ayodhya.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • A number of well-known athletes attended the Ram Mandir Pran Prastha ceremony in Ayodhya.
  • Attendees at the occasion were Anil Kumble, Baichung Bhutia, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, and others.
  • Kevin Pietersen expressed his thoughts after Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

Also Read: Play in Spirit, and use Spirits after playing: Ravi Shastri's comment leaves Team India in splits

Advertisement

Former English skipper Kevin Pietersen chants Jai Shri Ram over social media 

Following the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony, prominent figures in Indian sports reacted with joy to this historic and momentous occasion on social media. In honour of Lord Ram's return, former England captain Kevin Pietersen also posted three words on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted, "Jai Shree Ram" with an applauding emoji.

Advertisement

Several well-known Indian athletes were lucky enough to witness the historic event after receiving the invite to go to Ayodhya. Those who could not go shared their thoughts and regards over social media.

Advertisement

Also Read: Virat Kohli arrived in Hyderabad for practice; fueling speculations regarding his withdrawal

Millions of devotees witnessed a momentous day at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya. Witnessing the lord return to his home fulfilled a centuries-old aspiration for millions of Hindus worldwide, making it an amazing sight. The time has finally arrived for Ayodhya to become Ayodhya Dham upon Lord Ram's return.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Of Two Young Gymnasts Sends Positive Vibes On The Internet

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Iron Man, Zodiac: Movies To Watch Starring Robert Downey Jr

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  4. India is poised to overtake China in oil demand by 2027: IEA

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement