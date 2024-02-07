Advertisement

This Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony was a historic occasion for Hindus worldwide as well as for India. It has taken about 500 years for Lord Ram to return to his birthplace of Ayodhya. A number of well-known athletes were there for the consecration, and some of them took to social media to share their happiness at finally seeing Ram Lalla in his rightful place. One of them was a former captain of England, who also expressed his thoughts after the grand ceremony to welcome Ram Lalla back in Ayodhya.

A number of well-known athletes attended the Ram Mandir Pran Prastha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Attendees at the occasion were Anil Kumble, Baichung Bhutia, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, and others.

Kevin Pietersen expressed his thoughts after Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

Former English skipper Kevin Pietersen chants Jai Shri Ram over social media

Following the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony, prominent figures in Indian sports reacted with joy to this historic and momentous occasion on social media. In honour of Lord Ram's return, former England captain Kevin Pietersen also posted three words on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted, "Jai Shree Ram" with an applauding emoji.

जय श्री राम 👏 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 23, 2024

Several well-known Indian athletes were lucky enough to witness the historic event after receiving the invite to go to Ayodhya. Those who could not go shared their thoughts and regards over social media.

Millions of devotees witnessed a momentous day at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya. Witnessing the lord return to his home fulfilled a centuries-old aspiration for millions of Hindus worldwide, making it an amazing sight. The time has finally arrived for Ayodhya to become Ayodhya Dham upon Lord Ram's return.