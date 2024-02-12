English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Former India batter, earlier dubbed as new MS Dhoni, announces RETIREMENT from cricket at 34

The former India star played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rising Pune Supergiants in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vishal Tiwari
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Saurabh Tiwary has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The seasoned cricketer will bid adieu to the sport following his final appearance for Jharkhand as they conclude their Ranji Trophy campaign on February 15 in Jamshedpur.

“It's a little tough to bid farewell to this journey that I had started before my schooling. But I'm also sure that this is the right time for this. I feel that if you're not in the national team and IPL, it's better to vacate a spot in the state side for a youngster. Youngsters are getting a lot of chances in our Test team so I'm making this decision,” Tiwary said at a press conference on Monday.

"It's not like I've decided this only on the basis of my performances. You can see my record in Ranji and in the last domestic season. It's always asked what I'm going to do next and for now I only know that cricket is the only thing I know so I'm going to be connected to the game. I got an offer from politics too but I haven't thought about that," he added.

Saurabh Tiwary's career

Saurabh Tiwary's journey in cricket commenced at the tender age of 11. He embarked on his first-class career as a teenager during the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy season. Notably, Tiwary was a pivotal member of the victorious Under-19 World Cup team led by Virat Kohli in 2008.

Tiwary made his debut for the national side in 2010. He played three ODI games for the country in the same year and did not get any chance after that. The 34-year-old scored 49 runs in those three ODI matches. 

Tiwary played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rising Pune Supergiants in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

