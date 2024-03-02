Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh Quashes Reports of Contesting Elections from Gurdaspur for BJP
Former India cricket Yuvraj Singh has quashed the reports of entering politics. Singh showed door to all the rumors through a social media post,
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Former India cricket Yuvraj Singh has quashed the reports of entering politics. Through a social media post, Singh has made it known that he is dedicated to making a change through his foundation "YOUWECAN." Earlier, a flow of reports spiraled that he is set to get a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur.
Yuvraj Singh shows door to all the rumours
"Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation
Advertisement
@YOUWECAN. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities". Writes Yuvraj Singh on X.
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.