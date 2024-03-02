Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh Quashes Reports of Contesting Elections from Gurdaspur for BJP

Former India cricket Yuvraj Singh has quashed the reports of entering politics. Singh showed door to all the rumors through a social media post,

Republic Sports Desk
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh during a press briefing | Image:Wordswork
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Former India cricket Yuvraj Singh has quashed the reports of entering politics. Through a social media post, Singh has made it known that he is dedicated to making a change through his foundation "YOUWECAN." Earlier, a flow of reports spiraled that he is set to get a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur. 

Yuvraj Singh shows door to all the rumours

"Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation 

@YOUWECAN. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities". Writes Yuvraj Singh on X.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 00:00 IST

