Former India cricket Yuvraj Singh has quashed the reports of entering politics. Through a social media post, Singh has made it known that he is dedicated to making a change through his foundation "YOUWECAN." Earlier, a flow of reports spiraled that he is set to get a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur.

Yuvraj Singh shows door to all the rumours

Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation @YOUWECAN. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities❤️ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 1, 2024

