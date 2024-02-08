Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Former New Zealand International named as Blackcaps bowling coach for Pakistan series

Andre Adams, a former player for New Zealand, will be part of the Blackcaps support team for the home T20I series against Pakistan starting on January 12.

Press Trust Of India
New Zealand are 4th in the World Cup table.
New Zealand players celebrate after taking a wicket in the ODI World Cup | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Former New Zealand international Andre Adams will join the Blackcaps support staff for the home T20I series against Pakistan beginning January 12.

Adams will work as bowling coach for the five-match series as part of head coach Gary Stead's coaching group, which also features regular batting coach Luke Ronchi.

The decision follows Adams' work as pace-bowling coach for the New Zealand women's team during the side's 2023 tour to South Africa.

New Zealand Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Donaldson and Team Performance Manager Simon Insley will both take a break during the series against Pakistan with their roles being filled by Matt Long and Dave Meiring respectively. 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

