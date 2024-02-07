English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

'Full of skill': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Shubman Gill for playing vital knock on Day 3 of 2nd Test

Sachin Tendulkar praised the well-timed knock of Shubman Gill. Gill scored 104 on Day 3 of the second India vs England Test. His knock put IND out of trouble.

Prateek Arya
Shubhman Gill & Sachin Tendulkar
Shubman Gill & Sachin Tendulkar | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After enduring substantial flak for the string of flop shows, Shubman Gill has finally broken the spree of failures. In the 2nd innings of the 2nd India vs England Test, Gill converted a good start into a century. Courtesy of Gill's ton, India have set a 4th innings target of 399 against England.

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Shubman Gill on playing 'well timed' knock

Following a fabulous knock on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, Shubman Gill is receiving significant praise for the way he batted. The right-hander adopted a positive approach and went to play his shots. Throughout the innings, he never went into a shell and kept dealing in fours and sixes. After striking 11 boundaries and two ferocious sixes, Shubman Gill played a 104-run knock.  

As per the set standards he has set, Shubman Gill was on course to register a daddy hundred, however, he could not take his ship beyond the 104-run mark. The youngster is receiving praise from the cricket fraternity, and even the great Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated Gill on playing a sublime innings.

Tendulkar took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to shower praise on Shubman Gill and wrote the following:

"This innings by Shubman Gill was full of skill! Congratulations on a well timed 100!"

India vs England: Cometh the hour, cometh the man

Shubman Gill came to the middle following the dismissal of Rohit Sharma and witnessed Yashasvi Jaiswal perishing from the other end. With two wickets had fallen in quick succession, a collapse was seemingly looming, however, Gill launched the counter-attack on the English bowlers and formed two vital partnership stands with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel respectively. Gill's incredible knock has powered India to the lead of 399, and now once again the onus is on the shoulders of bowlers to secure victory for Team India and draw the series level at 1-1.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

