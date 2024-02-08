English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Gangster style entry: David Warner to land at SCG outfield by helicopter to play for Sydney Thunder

David Warner is set to return to Sydney Thunder, and his arrival will nothing less than exemplary as the star opener will arrive at the SCG via a helicopter.

Pavitra Shome
David Warner
David Warner | Image: ICC/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
David Warner has made a grand exit from the International Test and ODI format, but the player will now make a classy return to franchise cricket and will play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. But Warner's entry to the venue will be phenomenal, as he will be brought to the Sydney Cricket Ground via a helicopter at the SCG. The revelation has caused quite a stir around the internet. 

3 things you need to know

  • David Warner recently retired from the Test and ODI Format
  • Warner will reamin active in franchise cricket
  • The Aussie opener plays for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League

David Warner to arrive via Helicopter at the SCG in his BBL return

David Warner will have a Hollywood-style arrival at the Sydney Cricket Ground by a helicopter. The SCG is the place where he played his final Test match of his career, and Warner will return to play for the Sydney Thunder. Warner will fly in from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley, from where he will head to the airport to board the chopper.

Originally, Allianz Stadium, which is adjacent to the cricket venue, was to be used. But that option was rejected, and he is now anticipated to land on the outfield near the spot where the "Thanks Dave" sign was painted for his farewell.

After the news broke, the fans were thoroughly impressed with Warner's stylish entry, and they made their thoughts known on X (Formerly Twitter).

In the Big Bash League, David Warner and the Sydney Thunder will be in action against the Sydney Sixers in a fascinating Cricket Derby on Friday, January 12th at 01:45 PM IST.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

