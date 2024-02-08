Advertisement

David Warner has made a grand exit from the International Test and ODI format, but the player will now make a classy return to franchise cricket and will play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. But Warner's entry to the venue will be phenomenal, as he will be brought to the Sydney Cricket Ground via a helicopter at the SCG. The revelation has caused quite a stir around the internet.

3 things you need to know

David Warner recently retired from the Test and ODI Format

Warner will reamin active in franchise cricket

The Aussie opener plays for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League

David Warner to arrive via Helicopter at the SCG in his BBL return

David Warner will have a Hollywood-style arrival at the Sydney Cricket Ground by a helicopter. The SCG is the place where he played his final Test match of his career, and Warner will return to play for the Sydney Thunder. Warner will fly in from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley, from where he will head to the airport to board the chopper.

Originally, Allianz Stadium, which is adjacent to the cricket venue, was to be used. But that option was rejected, and he is now anticipated to land on the outfield near the spot where the "Thanks Dave" sign was painted for his farewell.

After the news broke, the fans were thoroughly impressed with Warner's stylish entry, and they made their thoughts known on X (Formerly Twitter).

wow Gangster style entry — afzaal ch (@afzaalch79) January 11, 2024

That's how you treat your Legends 👌 — Zohaib Rathore (@zohaibCA) January 11, 2024

will be a dabang entry.. — HAMZA (@HamzaQri) January 11, 2024

HE IS A LEGEND, DESERVES EVERY BIT OF THIS SUCCESS — Adnan Sardar (@Adnan_Sardar07) January 11, 2024

In the Big Bash League, David Warner and the Sydney Thunder will be in action against the Sydney Sixers in a fascinating Cricket Derby on Friday, January 12th at 01:45 PM IST.