One of the biggest debates continues over the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. With Rahul Dravid all set to step down, there has been a lot of debate on who will take over as the new coach. A lot of the names are under consideration as Dravid's tenure is gradually coming to an end. Since foreign coaches are also under consideration this year, a lot of names have been in the pool, but one of the biggest and most prominent names is Gautam Gambhir. The KKR mentor has led the IPL franchise to the next level, and interestingly, he is also keen to succeed Dravis as the coach. But there seems to be a catch if the BCCI wants to rope in Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir is eager to take up the Team India coaching role, but there's a big 'IF' - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) is currently on the hunt for their next coach for the Indian Cricket Team. Several former Cricketers and coaches' names like Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Andy Flower, Stephen Fleming, and more have emerged. But the board's top pick is India's Gautam Gambhir, who is currently the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders. If the reports are to be believed, Gambhir is eager to take over as the coach of the Indian Men's national cricket team, but there is a big catch in place.

As per Dainik Jagran, although this is only his first season with KKR, Gautam Gambhir is eager to take on the role of the cricket team coach. However, he will only apply for the position if he is assured of being selected. The former Indian Cricket team opener is not content to merely apply for the position. Gambhir would only enter the race if he was certain he would be chosen to succeed Dravid.

Rahul Dravid's run as the head coach will end after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and the BCCI is yet to determine the ideal man for the role. They too have some candidates in mind, but the final decision is yet to be announced.