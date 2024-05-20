Advertisement

Former India opener and the current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir recently appeared on R Ashwin's YouTube channel, where he spoke about various issues concerning the game of cricket. One of the subjects he touched upon was the selection of players for the national team. Gautam Gambhir laid down a perfect plan for Team India selectors to follow when they sit down to pick an Indian side for any tournament.

Gautam Gambhir lays down perfect plan for Indian selectors to pick teams

Late last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June. Indian selectors led by their chief Ajit Agarkar faced some criticism regarding the selection of the team for the marquee ICC event. One of the most talking points was that KKR's and India's star T20 power-hitter Rinku Singh was snubbed from the main squad and was instead picked as a travelling reserve.

Gautam Gambhir opened up on the selection process and advised selectors to pick teams for the national side based on players' performances in respective domestic tournaments. Gambhir said that the Test side should be picked from the Ranji Trophy, the ODI side from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the T20I side from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"T20 World Cup and T20 side for India should be selected from the IPL. For the 50-over format, should be selected from Vijay Hazare and your Test side should be selected from your first-class cricket, red-ball cricket. As simple as it can get. Otherwise, if you start selecting people in the 50-over format or even in red-ball cricket from the IPL competition, I think you are making a lot of shortcuts because a lot of these young players do not focus on red-ball cricket and the 50-over format and then you're literally walking on the edge," Gautam Gambhir told R Ashwin on the 'Kutti Stories With Ash' YouTube show.

Gautam Gambhir's IPL team, KKR, has reached the knockout stage of the ongoing 2024 season. KKR became the first team in IPL 2024 to qualify for the playoffs. The Knight Riders also topped the league stage, finishing with 20 points in 14 matches. Gambhir has played a major role in the impressive turnaround, contributing through strategizing and team selection.