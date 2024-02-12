Advertisement

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was in his top gear when he went against the mighty West Indies in T20I action. Not only was he instrumental in the match against the Windies, but they also won the match with a good enough margin at the Adelaide Oval. The Aussies have been basking on their ICC title wins, and their dominant showcase in the game of cricket continues. Apart from the series win, the versatile Maxwell also reached unique records when he was destroying the bowlers and has equated one of Indian captain Rohit Sharma's fest.



Glenn Maxwell equates Rohit Sharma's record, says his ton was inevitable

All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell, on Sunday, scored 120* runs in 55 balls, which includes 12 boundaries and eight sixes and also had a strike rate of 218.88. Now, with his fifth T20I century against the West Indies, Glenn Maxwell equals Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma for the most T20I centuries. Maxwell achieved five centuries in just 102 games and 94 innings, whilst Rohit needed 151 games and 143 innings. The Australian all-rounder has devastated their opponents, the West Indies with his trademark shots.



After the game, the versatile Maxwell shed some light into his innings, stating that he woke up with an impression that a ton was in store.

"I woke up this morning and I just had a funny feeling," Maxwell said as mentioned by cricket.com.au



"I don’t get it very often, and especially batting middle-order you don't get it often.

"So I felt like I'd missed out again, and I said 'You know what, I can't let this opportunity slip'," the all-rounder added.



Glenn Maxwell's astounding performance in white-ball cricket went on, as his landmark ton gave Australia a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series, defeating the West Indies by 34 runs in Adelaide. The Aussies will remain in the driver's seat as they will head into the third and final match of the T20I series at the Optus Stadium tomorrow at 01:30 PM IST.