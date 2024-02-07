English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:17 IST

'I was there at concert': Cummins breaks silence on Maxi's hospitalisation after late-night drinking

Australia captain Pat Cummins was at the same venue from where his World Cup-winning teammate Glenn Maxwell was rushed to hospital after a reported late-night drinking session and the star pacer responded to the incident by saying "any decision you make you've got to own it".

Press Trust Of India
Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins
Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins | Image:BCCI/Pat Cummins Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

They "didn't cross paths" but Australia captain Pat Cummins was at the same venue from where his World Cup-winning teammate Glenn Maxwell was rushed to hospital after a reported late-night drinking session and the star pacer responded to the incident by saying "any decision you make you've got to own it".

Both Cummins and Maxwell were attending a concert by 'Six and Out', the band which features former pacer Brett Lee, in Adelaide. Cummins said he left the venue much before his teammate allegedly lost consciousness and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Advertisement

"Potentially, I think only 'Maxy' can answer that one," Cummins was quoted as saying by 'The Sydney Morning Herald' when asked whether Maxwell needed to reconsider his choices.

"I was there at the Gov for the concert, but I left pretty early – I knew he was in town but I didn't cross paths with Maxy at all," he said.

Advertisement

The World Cup-winning captain added, "We're all adults and part of being an adult is you make your own decisions.

"In terms of this incident he wasn't on tour with Australia, he was over there for a private event, so he wasn't with the cricket team. So it is a little bit different, but absolutely, any decision you make you've got to own it and be comfortable with it." Cricket Australia (CA) is already investigating the mishap. Maxwell was out drinking and watching a concert by 'Six and Out', the band featuring former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, when he felt unwell.

Advertisement

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke also expressed his shock and said the thought of an ambulance made him "nervous".

"To have to be put into an ambulance, that makes me nervous. With these sort of things, with off-field stuff. I like to go, 'Benefit of the doubt and innocent until proven guilty'," Clarke said on 'Foxsports'.

Advertisement

"One thing I know, Cricket Australia will get to the bottom of it. These days there's cameras, there's people, so the truth will be told. The other thing we need to do is making sure he's OK. He didn't end up spending the night there (in hospital).

"I can't think of a time where I've had to call an ambulance or an ambulance had to be called for me, no matter how drunk I was. So I'm worried is there more to this and I just hope he's OK first and foremost." Maxwell, who last week stepped down as captain of BBL side Melbourne Stars after failing to make the finals, was not named in the 13-man squad to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from February 2 and 6.

Advertisement

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," CA had said in a statement.

Last year, Maxwell faced a series of injuries but despite that, he performed admirably in the World Cup.

Advertisement

During the ODI World Cup in India, Maxwell suffered concussion when he fell off a golf cart in Ahmedabad.

In 2022, he broke his leg when he slipped while running at a friend's birthday party and remained out of action for more than three months. PTI PDS AH PM AH PM PM

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Govt to challenge EU's carbon tax proposal at WTO

    Economy News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement