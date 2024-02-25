Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Updates: Horrible start for GG

Today in the WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates of GG vs MI WPL 2024 instantly through this blog. Catch the updates live on republicworld.com.

Republic Sports Desk
WPL 2024
WPL 2024 | Image: WPL/X
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Updates: Second wicket goes down
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Updates: MI drops first blood
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Updates: Match begins
  • Listen to this article
7: 51 IST, February 25th 2024

Gujarat Giants are off to shaky start. Gujrat Giants are 26/2 after 3.3 overs.

7: 35 IST, February 25th 2024

Veda Krishnamurthy departs on a duck. GG 3/1 after 0.4 overs.

7: 33 IST, February 25th 2024

Match stars. Stay tuned for live updates.

7: 12 IST, February 25th 2024

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

7: 11 IST, February 25th 2024

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will telecast on Sports 18. Live Streaming of the event can be watched on Jio cinema.

7: 08 IST, February 25th 2024

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match-up will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM onwards.

7: 06 IST, February 25th 2024

Good evening folks and welcome to another exciting Day of WPL 2024. The first two encounters have done justice to the league and now it is the turn of Gujarat Giants to commence their campaign. Mumbai Indians who emerged victorious the other day, courtesy of a last ball six by Sajana, would look to attain their second victory today. Thus, with all to look forward to an intriguing encounter is in the waits.

