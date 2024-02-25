Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:51 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Updates: Horrible start for GG
Today in the WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates of GG vs MI WPL 2024 instantly through this blog. Catch the updates live on republicworld.com.
7: 51 IST, February 25th 2024
Gujarat Giants are off to shaky start. Gujrat Giants are 26/2 after 3.3 overs.
7: 35 IST, February 25th 2024
Veda Krishnamurthy departs on a duck. GG 3/1 after 0.4 overs.
7: 33 IST, February 25th 2024
Match stars. Stay tuned for live updates.
7: 12 IST, February 25th 2024
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
7: 11 IST, February 25th 2024
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will telecast on Sports 18. Live Streaming of the event can be watched on Jio cinema.
7: 08 IST, February 25th 2024
The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match-up will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM onwards.
7: 06 IST, February 25th 2024
Good evening folks and welcome to another exciting Day of WPL 2024. The first two encounters have done justice to the league and now it is the turn of Gujarat Giants to commence their campaign. Mumbai Indians who emerged victorious the other day, courtesy of a last ball six by Sajana, would look to attain their second victory today. Thus, with all to look forward to an intriguing encounter is in the waits.
