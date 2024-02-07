English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Harbhajan Singh slams opposition for declining invitation to ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Harbhajan Singh slammed the politicians who declined the privilege to go to the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22, saying that he will definitely go.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Harbhajan Singh will attend Ayodhya Ram Temple's ‘Pran Pratishtha’
Harbhajan Singh will attend Ayodhya Ram Temple's ‘Pran Pratishtha’ | Image:Harbhajan Singh/Youtube
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: With the much-awaited January 22 inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya drawing near, anticipation is growing for the installation of Lord Ram's idol during the consecration ceremony on this historic day. Preparations are already underway for the event, which is expected to draw a large number of VIPs and celebrities from across the world. Various cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin are among the others who have been invited for the prestigious day. As people from all around the country are eager for the event, politicians like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury recently 'declined' the invitation to attend the consecration of the Ram Temple.

Harbhajan Singh confirms he is attending Lord Rama’s Pran Pratistha on January 22, 2024 

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh declared on Friday that he will make the pilgrimage to Lord Ram's  temple in Ayodhya, calling the grand mandir's "pran-pratishtha" event on January 22 a "historic day." The Rajya Sabha MP also criticised the Congress for refusing an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla statue at the Ayodhya temple. In a video posted by ANI, Harbhajan Singh said: 

"It is our good fortune that this temple is being built at this time, so we all should go and get the blessings. Whoever goes and whoever doesn't, I will definitely go...doesn't matter which party goes and which party doesn't, I will go...if anybody has any problem with me going to Ram temple, they can do whatever they want..."

“My good wishes to the people of the country. The pran pratishtha is going to take place. As many people as possible should join the event and seek blessings. It is a historic day. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. It is a big thing that the temple of Lord Ram is being constructed at his birthplace. Everyone should go,”

Harbhajan Singh congratulates PM Narendra Modi 

Harbhajan Singh extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging that the construction of the temple is progressing under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The legendary spinner added: 

“I am a strict believer in religion and God. I visit every mandir, Masjid and gurudwara to seek blessings. I will visit the temple whenever I get a chance. There is no doubt about it. It is our fortune that the temple is being inaugurated during our life time. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the temple is being constructed,”

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

