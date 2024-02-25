Advertisement

Haris Rauf, the fast bowler for Lahore Qalandars, has unfortunately been sidelined from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season due to a shoulder injury sustained during a match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 24. The injury occurred in the 20th over of the game when Rauf landed awkwardly while taking a remarkable catch to dismiss Hasan Ali.

Big setback for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Despite initially appearing as though the catch was not cleanly taken, the third umpire confirmed it and Hasan Ali was given out. Haris Rauf was visibly in discomfort as he left the field with his arm strapped. Subsequent scans revealed the extent of the damage, with medical assessments indicating a recovery period of four to six weeks.

“Haris Rauf, Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars’ premier fast bowler will be unavailable for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League after suffering a dislocated shoulder during a narrow defeat against Karachi Kings last night. The medical panel, after consultation, concluded that he needs four to six weeks to recover, forcing him to miss the PSL season," Lahore Qalandars said in a press release.

Haris Rauf is out of PSL with a shoulder dislocation. Wishing our star bowler a swift recovery during his 4-6 weeks of rest.#HBLPSL9 #KhulKeKhel #QalandarBrothers pic.twitter.com/BbCMC7yva5 — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 25, 2024

This unfortunate development means Haris Rauf will be absent for the remainder of the PSL season. However, if the 30-year-old fails to recover in time, he might miss the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA in June this year.