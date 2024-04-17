Advertisement

The Indian cricket fans' attention is presently focused on the ongoing IPL 2024 season, but all roads will lead to the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will try to field a team that has excelled in the limited-overs format while keeping an eye on the Indian Premier League. With the board set to begin the selection process soon, the selectors will face a dilemma in terms of wicketkeepers, as there will be multiple qualified contenders. Amidst much debate, Australian veteran and head coach for the Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, has shared his thoughts on who would be the best candidate for the post.

Ricky Ponting has a blunt verdict over Team India's wicketkeeping dilemma for T20 World Cup 2024

The BCCI needs to put up a team and field one or at least two wicketkeepers for the T20 World Cup in June 2024. This year, several players like Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and more have emerged as big names behind the wickets. As the debate goes on, Aussie veteran and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has shared his opinion on the job and has backed the Capitals' skipper, Rishabh Pant for the position.

"Do I believe whether Rishabh should be there in the World Cup squad? Absolutely, I do. He deserves to be in that WT20 squad by the end of the IPL. I think we have seen Rishabh play the way we have seen him play in the last six seasons of IPL, and now, back playing for India.

"One thing we certainly know is that there is a lot of depth around Indian cricket, with keeper batters, and I feel some guys are in really good form at the moment. Kishan is playing well, Samson is playing well, and KL Rahul is playing well. There's a lot of options there, but if I was picking a team, I would have Rishabh Pant in it every day of the week," Ponting said while speaking to PTI.

While Sanju Samson has been the most impressive with the bat so far, Pant has been a potent force behind the stumps despite returning from the car accident that took him out of action for over a year. The selectors will have an arduous time deciding the man for the role, but whom will it be? It is subject to witness.